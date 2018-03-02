Highway 178 closed after semi overturns at mouth of the canyon

Highway 178 is closed in both directions

Veronica Acosta
4:51 PM, Mar 1, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Highway 178 is closed in both directions at the mouth of the canyon after a semi truck overturned. 

This is a breaking news story, please check back for more updates. 

