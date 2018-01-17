Highway 33 closures to be expected for approximately three more weeks

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 47°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Caltrans announced that Highway 33 will be closed in some areas for approximately three more weeks due to the fact that crews are still working to clean up after mudslides.
Multiple crews working 7 days a week clearing slides on Route 33, removing 7 million pounds (3,500 tons) of dirt EACH DAY. #Caltrans estimates #Hwy33 will be closed approx. 3 more weeks between Fairview Drive & Lockwood Valley Rd. #Ventura County #ThomasFire pic.twitter.com/ZifJrKMnQp— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 16, 2018
Multiple crews working 7 days a week clearing slides on Route 33, removing 7 million pounds (3,500 tons) of dirt EACH DAY. #Caltrans estimates #Hwy33 will be closed approx. 3 more weeks between Fairview Drive & Lockwood Valley Rd. #Ventura County #ThomasFire pic.twitter.com/ZifJrKMnQp
Caltrans announced that Highway 33 will be closed in some areas for approximately three more weeks due to the fact that crews are…
Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that he and numerous Attorney Generals from different states will be suing the Federal…
The Kern County Museum announced Tuesday they will reduce the price of admission for children 12 years old and under starting in January.