Highway 33 closures to be expected for approximately three more weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Caltrans announced that Highway 33 will be closed in some areas for approximately three more weeks due to the fact that crews are still working to clean up after mudslides.

Multiple crews working 7 days a week clearing slides on Route 33, removing 7 million pounds (3,500 tons) of dirt EACH DAY. #Caltrans estimates #Hwy33 will be closed approx. 3 more weeks between Fairview Drive & Lockwood Valley Rd. #Ventura County #ThomasFire pic.twitter.com/ZifJrKMnQp — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 16, 2018