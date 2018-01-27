Highway 99 ramp closures for Saturday Jan. 27

8:51 AM, Jan 27, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Caltrans will close a couple of on-ramps and lanes on Highway 99 for storm maintenance, drain cleaning and landscaping on Saturday.

On Jan. 27 from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. the following areas will be closed:

  • On-ramp to southbound Highway 99 from Olive Drive
  • Southbound Highway 99 to 204 connector
  • On-ramp to northbound Highway 99 from Buck Owens Boulevard
  • The right lane between Airport Avenue over-crossing and the 204 over-crossing

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News