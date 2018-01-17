Highway 99 ramp in Bakersfield scheduled to be closed on Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Caltrans announced that a Highway 99 ramp in Bakersfield is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday Jan. 16 due to electrical maintenance.

The Southbound State Route 99 off-ramp to Eastbound State Route 178 and Westbound State Route 58 (Rosedale Highway) will be closed on Wednesday, January 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.