Highway 99 ramp in Bakersfield scheduled to be closed on Wednesday

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 47°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Caltrans announced that a Highway 99 ramp in Bakersfield is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday Jan. 16 due to electrical maintenance.
The Southbound State Route 99 off-ramp to Eastbound State Route 178 and Westbound State Route 58 (Rosedale Highway) will be closed on Wednesday, January 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. several businesses were involved in smash and grab burglary and police are still looking for the person…
The Rosedale Union School District announced the passing of one of their students via phone.
Officials are looking for a man who assaulted another man and sent him to the hospital in critical condition.