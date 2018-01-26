Highway 99 ramp, lane closures scheduled in Bakersfield

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There will be several ramp and lane closures along Highway 99 on Saturday, Jan. 27th in Bakersfield, according to Caltrans.
The closures will be done for storm maintenance, drain cleaning, and landscape maintenance.
The following closures will be in effect between 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 27th
