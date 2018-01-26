Highway 99 ramp, lane closures scheduled in Bakersfield

10:50 PM, Jan 25, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There will be several ramp and lane closures along Highway 99 on Saturday, Jan. 27th in Bakersfield, according to Caltrans. 

The closures will be done for storm maintenance, drain cleaning, and landscape maintenance. 

The following closures will be in effect between 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 27th

  • Straight on-ramp to southbound Highway 99 from Olive Drive
  • Southbound Highway 99 to southbound Highway 204 connector 
  • On-ramp to northbound Highway 99 from Buck Owens Boulevard
  • The #4 right lane between the Airport Avenue overcrossing and the Highway 204 overcrossing

 

