Highway 99 ramp, lane closures this weekend in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There will be several closures in place on ramps and lanes along Highway 99 in Bakersfield this weekend, according to Caltrans.

The closures will be put in place in order for storm maintenance, drain cleaning, and landscape maintenance.

The following areas will be closed on southbound Highway 99 on Saturday, Jan. 20th from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On-ramp from Ming Ave.

The 4th right lane between Ming Ave. and White Ln. overcrossing

Off-ramp to White Ln.

Circle on-ramp from White Ln.

The following areas will be closed on southbound Highway 99 on Sunday, Jan. 21st from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Straight on-ramp from Olive Dr.

The 4th right lane between Highway 204 connector and the Airport Dr. overcrossing

There will be posted reminders of closures for drivers during both days.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.