Hiring underway for new La Costa location

6:33 AM, Mar 5, 2018
7 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

With a new location set to open in weeks at its new location in Northwest Bakersfield, La Costa Mariscos is looking to bring in new staff members. 

The restaurant will begin interviews and the hiring process starting Monday at its location on Chester Avenue. 

The restaurant is looking for servers, hosts, bussers, bartenders, dishwashers, line and prep cooks. Servers, bartenders and line cooks must have previous experience in a large volume restaurant. 

There will be open interviews from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ice House location at 3401 Chester Avenue, Suite B. 

For more information, visit La Costa's website. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News