Hiring underway for new La Costa location

With a new location set to open in weeks at its new location in Northwest Bakersfield, La Costa Mariscos is looking to bring in new staff members.
The restaurant will begin interviews and the hiring process starting Monday at its location on Chester Avenue.
The restaurant is looking for servers, hosts, bussers, bartenders, dishwashers, line and prep cooks. Servers, bartenders and line cooks must have previous experience in a large volume restaurant.
There will be open interviews from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ice House location at 3401 Chester Avenue, Suite B.
For more information, visit La Costa's website.
Bakersfield Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Bakersfield in the area of Wilson and New Stine roads.
The Bakersfield Jr. Condors hockey team won the California Hockey Association (CAHA) 16AA State Level 2 Finals in Anaheim on Sunday.
Bakersfield Police are investigating a stabbing in northeast Bakersfield that happened on Sunday morning.