Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president talks about the meaning of El Grito

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In honor of today being the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce kicked off their 11th annual “El Grito de Dolores” event in honor of Mexican independence in downtown Bakersfield.

Jay Tamsi, CEO and President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says El Grito is celebrated every year at Liberty Bell downtown, which signifies the declaration of Mexican Independence Day. He adds that this celebration is important to have in the community because it also serves as a way to educate others about Hispanic culture.

“This month means everything to me. Being Hispanic and honoring those local Hispanics who have done so much in this community,” said Tamsi. “I think Bakersfield has a huge heart, Kern County has a huge heart. There’s lots of folks we would like to recognize for their contributions to the Hispanic community.”

Tamsi says the organization also wants to ensure that it continue to invest in the future and in the next generation. To do this, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce plans to honor 30 high school and first-year college students from across Kern by providing them with scholarships.

“That’s a big highlight for us because we want to invest in our future and make sure that these students of all nationalities understand what the grito is, but also what the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce can provide for them,” said Tamsi.

Tamsi explained that that the event is held every year at Liberty Bell to reenact the ringing of the church bell at the beginning of the Mexican Independence War on September 16th 1810. “El grito” translates as “a cry of pain.”

“It is a way to make sure that we utilize the Liberty Bell, we ring the bell, and we do the replica of what is happening in Mexico,” said Tamsi. “That bell signifies that we won the independence of Mexico 212 years ago.”