Hispanic man in stable, but serious condition after shooting on Friday night

9:16 AM, Jan 21, 2018
Arvin Police is investigating a shooting that left a Hispanic male in stable, but serious condition.

Police responded to a call of shots fired with a possible person being shot on Jan. 20 at around 10:22 p.m. on Strand Avenue.

Officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated.

