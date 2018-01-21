Hispanic man in stable, but serious condition after shooting on Friday night

Partly Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 39°
Arvin Police is investigating a shooting that left a Hispanic male in stable, but serious condition.
Police responded to a call of shots fired with a possible person being shot on Jan. 20 at around 10:22 p.m. on Strand Avenue.
Officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated.
Arvin Police is investigating a shooting that left a Hispanic male in stable, but serious condition.
(UPDATE 10:30 a.m.) A long-time friend of the victim from last night's shooting identified him as Chris Rodriguez.
UPDATE (11:29 p.m.) The pedestrian that was struck has died, according to CHP.
A man is dead after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle on Saturday night.