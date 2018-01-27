Hit and run leaves at least five injured on Niles and Mt. Vernon

Johana Restrepo
12:17 PM, Jan 27, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A hit and run crash on Niles and Mt. Vernon leaves at least five people injured, according to KCFD.

Four cars were involved in this crash. One of them, a black Mercedes, took off.

There were three moderate injuries and two minor injuries reported.

