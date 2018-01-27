Hit and run leaves at least five injured on Niles and Mt. Vernon

Fair
HI: 57°
LO: 39°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A hit and run crash on Niles and Mt. Vernon leaves at least five people injured, according to KCFD.
Four cars were involved in this crash. One of them, a black Mercedes, took off.
There were three moderate injuries and two minor injuries reported.
A hit and run crash on Niles and Mt. Vernon leaves at least five people injured, according to KCFD.
The American Red Cross of Kern County is hosting a home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event on Saturday.
The Ronald McDonald House is hosting a pop-up shop charity event on Saturday.
Caltrans will close a couple of on-ramps and lanes on Highway 99 for storm maintenance, drain cleaning and landscaping on Saturday.