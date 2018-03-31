Hit-and-run suspect hides in apartment complex while fleeing from law enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man was taken into custody after he left the scene of a hit-and-run, and ended up at his girlfriend's home pointing a gun at people, according to CHP.

The California Highway Patrol was called out to a hit-and-run crash around 6:07 p.m. The suspect continued to flee the scene and eventually went into an apartment complex located at 5401 Norris Rd.

There were reports of the man exiting his vehicle and pointing a gun at people, according to CHP.

CHP said the suspect then ran into his apartment and barricaded himself inside with his girlfriend.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol arrived on scene shortly after and ordered the suspect out of the apartment, according to CHP.

About 10 minutes later the suspect finally exited the apartment along with his girlfriend, unharmed.

The suspect's girlfriend told CHP the gun was still inside of the apartment, and no one else was home.

When Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies entered the apartment they found a 9mm gun inside, according to CHP.

The suspect's name was not provided.

CHP revealed the suspect will face preliminary charges for DUI and pointing a firearm at innocent parties and is likely to face more charges as they investigate the situation.