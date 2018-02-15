H&M opening at Valley Plaza Mall

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - H&M will open at the Valley Plaza Mall next Thursday, according to the clothing store's website.
The 24,000 square-foot store will be Bakersfield's first H&M location.
The store will offer women's, men's and children's clothing.
H&M will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
H&M will be located at 2701 Ming Avenue.
