H&M opening at Valley Plaza Mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - H&M will open at the Valley Plaza Mall next Thursday, according to the clothing store's website.

The 24,000 square-foot store will be Bakersfield's first H&M location.

The store will offer women's, men's and children's clothing.

H&M will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

H&M will be located at 2701 Ming Avenue.