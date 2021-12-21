HolidayLights at CALM makes top 10 list for third time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — HolidayLights at CALM makes top 10 list of best zoo light shows in the U.S. by USA Today.

After a month-long voting process wherein the public could vote for their favorite zoo light shows, HolidayLights finished in the ninth position out of 20 nominated zoos.

The 19th annual HolidayLights are back as drive-thru experience and for the second year in a row, it’s a Winter Wonderland on Wheels.

You can enjoy HolidayLights at CALM until Jan. 21st, except Christmas, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per car but there are discounts for veterans and CALM Zoo members. You can make reservations/buy tickets here.