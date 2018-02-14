Holocaust Survivor visits Freedom Middle School

Jessica Harrington
7:34 PM, Feb 13, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Freedom Middle School had a special visitor on campus, a Holocaust survivor, according to a post on Facebook. 

Joe Alexander visited the middle school, sharing his experiences at 12 different concentration and work camps, including Auschwitz. 

He described to the students how he was given a tattoo with six digits immediately entering Aushcwitz. 

The Language Arts Department at Freedom planned the visit as a follow-up to their study of the Diary of Anne Frank.

