Home in South Bakersfield goes up in flames

Family escaped house fire through bedroom window
A garage at a home on Clipper Hills Drive went up in flames in South Bakersfield on Friday morning.
Fire crews are working to determine what caused a house to go up in flames in South Bakersfield on Friday morning.
According to Bakersfield Fire officials, crews were called to the scene on Clipper Hills Drive just after 3:30 a.m.
BFD says the fire started in the home's garage and there was some smoke damage inside the home.
Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Nobody was hurt. Fire officials say the family escaped through a window.
The family has been displaced.
