A man who attempted to burglarize a home in California City, before ending up in a fight with the home owner, is expected to be in court Wednesday.

According to California City Police, 26-year-old Tyler Hanson was allegedly in the middle of burglarizing a home over the weekend.

During the attempted burglary, the home owner showed up and got into a fight with Hanson. Police say Hanson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was carried out of the home by the owner until police showed up.

The home owner did not suffer any injuries.

Hanson now faces burglary charges.