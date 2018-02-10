Home sustained $20,000 worth of damage after being modified to grow marijuana illegally

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California City Police raided a home this morning that had sustained over $20,000 worth of damage after being modified to grow marijuana illegally.

The home, located on Satinwood Avenue, had evidence of powerful indoor grow lights which were ran by stolen electricity.

Walls, ceilings, and doors were damaged by the tenants and more than 200 plants were recovered by police.

They also found evidence that showed the tenants had already removed several hundred other plants.

Officials red-tagged the home due to unsafe conditions. No suspects were found in the home this morning.