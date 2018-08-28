Homeless encampments set up at parks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Homelessness in Kern County still an ongoing problem.

Many residents fed up with an overwhelming number of people living on the streets.

Now an Oildale action team is taking matters into their own hands after a Bakersfield resident took a picture of what appears to be the homeless using playground equipment as shelter.

The organization hopes to make a difference by going out in the community to clean up the parks.

In the next several weeks the Oildale community action team will be coming together with Code Enforcement in an effort to take back their community.