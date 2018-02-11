Homeowner fights off burglar in California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - A homeowner in California City fought off a burglar on Saturday after they reportedly caught the suspect in the act.

California City Police were sent to the home in the 8000 block of Columbine Ave. Police were told the owner of the home arrived to find a man burglarizing their house at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. A fight broke out between the homeowner and the burglar; the latter was taken to a local hospital.

The homeowner is being interviewed by police and was unharmed. Police are continuing to investigate.