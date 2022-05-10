Watch
Hometown Heroes Banner application deadline approaching

The City of Bakersfield is putting the call out for applications for the 2022 to 2023 Hometown Heroes Banner Program. Each year the program honors active-duty military personnel from Bakersfield.
Posted at 5:46 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 20:46:23-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week local active-duty military members will receive recognition through a series of banners.

Anyone interested in applying for a banner must do so before the deadline at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

If you'd like to submit an application you can contact them at kernriverbluestarmoms@gmail.com.

