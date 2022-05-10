Hometown Heroes Banner application deadline approaching

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week local active-duty military members will receive recognition through a series of banners.

The City of Bakersfield is putting the call out for applications for the 2022 to 2023 Hometown Heroes Banner Program. Each year the program honors active-duty military personnel from Bakersfield.

Anyone interested in applying for a banner must do so before the deadline at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

If you'd like to submit an application you can contact them at kernriverbluestarmoms@gmail.com.