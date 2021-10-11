Honor Flight 43 leaves Bakersfield for Washington, D.C.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 43rd installment of Honor Flight left Bakersfield Monday morning for our nation's capitol with 100 Vietnam veterans on board.

It comes just a few weeks after the only other flight in 2021 returned home after a 60-hour whirlwind trip east.

With guardians and support staff, another 180 people boarded a charter flight at Meadows Field at 9 a.m. Monday.

Tuesday will be spent on the mall visiting the memorials. Wednesday morning will begin at Arlington, followed by a trip to Fort McHenry before boarding a flight home.

The welcome home will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the North High School stadium.