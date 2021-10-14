Honor Flight 43 returns to Bakersfield to heroes welcome

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Honor Flight 43 returned Wednesday night with veterans, guardians, and support staff greeted at North High for a celebration that was denied to nearly all Vietnam Era veterans.

It was a chance to walk the nation's capitol, tour monuments, and talk to civilians who were curious about what happened to them more than 50 years ago.

And there is no time to rest as Honor Flight will now start planning for their 44th visit next spring.

For more information on how you can support them click here.

