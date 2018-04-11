Honor Flight Kern County set to head to Washington D.C. on Thursday

Partly Cloudy
Honor Flight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A flight carrying 41 Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. is set to take off this Thursday for Honor Flight Kern County.
Honor Flight will leave at 3:30 a.m. from Garces Memorial High School and will return on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The public is encouraged to attend the send-off and their arrival.
