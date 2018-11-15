Honor Flight provides the greatest gift to our greatest local heroes several times a year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's a 'Trip of Honor' for men who fought in a forgotten war.

Honor Flight Kern County took 50 Vietnam veterans to Washington DC recently, to see the memorials and perhaps heal some of the wounds from a war that divide the country a half century ago.

It all happens in less than three days, and helps to relieve a pain that many of these veterans have carried with them most of their adult lives.

Now in it's 6th year, HFKC is gearing up for another season of missions next spring. If you'd like to help their cause, go to honorflightkerncounty.org and donate!!