Horse euthanized after being struck by a vehicle in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A horse was put down after being struck by a vehicle in south Bakersfield Sunday evening.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the horse got loose from a property and was struck by a vehicle in the 3600 block of Hosking Rd causing the animal to suffer major injuries.

Veterinarians at the scene determined that the horse should be euthanized.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The owner of the horse did respond to the scene of the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.