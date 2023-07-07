Houchin Blood Bank brings back the Answer the Call Summer Blood Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank is partnering with local first responders for the Answer the Call Blood Drive. Their goal is to create awareness about the ongoing blood shortage Kern County is facing.

The blood drive is a competition between local law enforcement, fire, and EMS service personnel. Donors can come into any Houchin Community Blood Donation Center or mobile donation unit and give the code corresponding to the agency they wish to support.

Bakersfield Police Department: 11

Bakersfield Fire Department: 331

Hall Ambulance: 152

Kern County Sheriff's Office: 49

Kern County Fire Department: 48

California Highway Patrol: V13F

Shane Hubbard, the creative development coordinator for HCBB, hopes the blood drive will help bring awareness about why this time of year is a crucial time for blood donations.

"During the summer months, a lot of people are on vacation, and because of the vacations, we get a lot less donors, so we really want to try to hype up the importance of donating during the summer months to make sure we have a consistent supply for our community," said Hubbard.

There's a trophy and bragging rights on the line for the agency that gets the most donations in their name, so every donation counts. HCBB says blood donors must be in generally good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, be at least 17 years of age (or 16 with the consent of a parent or guardian), and be able to present a photo ID with a date of birth on it.

For more information on the Answer the Call Blood Drive, or for hours and locations of HCBB donor and mobile centers, please visit their website or call 323-4222. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome.