Houchin Blood Bank in need of all types of blood donors

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The flow of donations to Houchin Blood Bank during the pandemic has almost been as sporadic as the surges in COVID cases and there's a non-stop need for all types of blood, primarily Type O positive and negative.

In 2021, the blood bank received more than 32,000 pints which was short of their goal to hit 40,000.

Now with the holidays behind us the need continues. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, click here.

The bank is averaging 50 to 60 units a day when they truly need about 150 each cycle to supply local hospitals.

Houchin has protocols in place to sanitize the area after each donation and there is social distancing.