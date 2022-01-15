Watch
Houchin Blood Bank in need of blood donations

File image of a person giving blood.
Blood Donation (FILE)
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jan 15, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The flow of donations to Houchin Blood Bank during the pandemic has almost been as random as the surges in COVID cases.

There is a non-stop need for all types of blood primarily "O" positive and negative.

In 2021 the blood bank received more than 32,000 pints which was short of their goal to hit 40,000. As we start the new year the need continues. The bank is averaging 50 to 60 units a day when they truly need about 150 each cycle to supply local hospitals.

They want to also remind you that it is safe to donate right now. They have protocols in place to sanitize the area after each donation... And there is social distancing.

