Houchin Blood Bank to open center in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is set to open its newest donor center in East Bakersfield.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the center is set for 8:45 a.m. Thursday, July 28th.

Houchin Blood Bank says the location, 2671 Oswell St., Suite C, will feature four whole blood beds and two beds for platelet/plasma donors.

“With 39.6% of our overall donor base being from the east side of Bakersfield, this new location will provide convenient opportunities to donate as well as reach a whole new donor base.” said Chief Executive Officer Sean McNally in a statement.

“This donor center signifies the growth of Houchin Community Blood Bank as well as the continued support from our east side community partners and the growing and vital Hispanic community that we all admire and rely upon.”