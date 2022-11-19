Houchin brings back the Mystery Boxes for Thanksgiving week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield asked for it, and now it's back! Houchin Community Blood Bank is bringing back the Mystery Box giveaway for Thanksgiving week. All successful blood donors who visit a HCBB donor center or mobile donation unit between November 21 and 26 will have a chance to win a gift card valued at up to $500.

Blood supplies were already low and the holidays has many blood banks around the country seeing extreme shortages. In response, HCBB is calling all local superheroes to donate blood, platelets, or plasma. After donating, each donor will be able to select one Mystery Box. The Mystery Boxes contain gift cards that range in value from $5 to $500.

For a shot at the prize, blood donors must be in generally good health, weigh no less than 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years of age or 16 with a parent or guardian's consent. Be sure to bring a photo ID with your date of birth on it, and making an appointment to donate is highly recommended.

The giveaway will happen at all three HCBB donation centers located at:

11515 Bolthouse Drive



5901 Truxtun Avenue



2671 Oswell Street, Suite C

Donor center hours for the holiday week will be:

November 21,22, and 25 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm



November 23 from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm



November 26 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

All HCBB donation centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

During the week of the Mystery Box incentive, there will also be two mobile units out in the community. One will be at the Starbucks located at 25720 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, CA from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm on November 21, and the second will be on the campus of Bakersfield College on Panorama Drive in Bakersfield from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm on November 22.

To get more information or to make your appointment, visit the Houchin Community Blood Bank's website.