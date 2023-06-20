Houchin Community Blood Bank encourages blood donations on Sickle Cell Awareness Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Monday marks Sickle Cell Awareness Day, and the Houchin Community Blood Bank wants your help to raise awareness and support patients with sickle cell disease through blood donations.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that causes a person's red blood cells to become hard and sickle-shaped. This can cause various complications, including severe pain, increased risk of infections, and anemia due to the lack of blood flow. Many sickle cell patients rely on blood transfusions to help manage the disease.

You can make an appointment to donate blood by going to the Houchin Community Blood Bank website or call at 323-42-22