Houchin holding St. Patrick's Day blood drive

Houchin Blood Bank logo, 072516 COURTESY: Facebook.com/houchinbloodbank
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Houchin Community Blood Bank is asking people to donate blood on St. Patrick's Day as part of their 7th annual Granite Construction Pot o' Gold Blood Drive.
The blood drive is on March 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both blood bank locations.
Organizers say there will be a festive St. Patrick's Day atmosphere with prizes and tacos.
Donors can win prizes from from the Pot o' Gold at both donor centers on Truxtun and Bolthouse, but tacos will be served at the Bolthouse Drive location only.
Appointments can be made by calling 661-616-2505.
