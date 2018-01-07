Houchin hosting blood drive for east coast "bomb cyclone" victims

Houchin Community Blood Bank will host a "Snowed In at Houchin" Blood Drive to benefit those affected by the "bomb cyclone" on the east coast.

The blood bank says many east coast blood centers have had drives canceled due to flood and snow conditions and are in need of donations.

All blood types except AB are needed as whole blood donations. All blood types especially AB are needed for platelet and plasma donations. O- blood and AB plasma are universally accepted and are needed in emergencies.

The drive begins January 9 and runs through January 13. Donors can participate at Truxtun Donor Center at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and the Bolthouse Donor Center on 11515 Bolthouse Drive.

All "Snowed In" donors will receive a coupon for a free personal pizza from Rusty's Pizza Parlor. On Tuesday, donors can enjoy hot chocolate and other treats, including a soup lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.