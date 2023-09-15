House Speaker Kevin McCarthy challenges right-wing threats to his leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — Kern County Congressman Kevin McCarthy pushed back against threats from the right wing of his caucus to remove him as speaker.

Congressman Matt Gaetz has repeatedly threatened a motion to vacate which would prompt a vote to oust McCarthy.

At a closed-door meeting with Republicans, sources say McCarthy gave a fiery expletive-laden response daring his critics to try and remove him. McCarthy also warned fellow Republicans the GOP would lose the fight over a possible government shutdown if they don't start passing bills.

He addressed reporters and indicated his plan to avoid a shutdown is to pass a short-term continuing resolution while working to pass individual appropriation bills.

"I told my conference, I know tomorrow is a Jewish holiday. We'll be out of session, but when we come back, we're not gonna leave. We're gonna get this done. Nobody wins in a government shutdown."

Congress faces a September 30 deadline to keep the government open.

Gaetz has indicated he'll try to have McCarthy removed as speaker if he's not happy with the funding legislation McCarthy puts on the floor.

