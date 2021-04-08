How does the eviction moratorium work? What should tenants expect?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Former assembly member candidate Julie Solis is facing eviction and now she is trying to keep her home using the protections from the COVID eviction moratorium.

Solis told 23ABC her family is facing hardship because the pandemic impacted her childrens' jobs and they help with paying the bills.

23ABC dug deeper into the moratorium to explain how it works so you know your rights if you face eviction.

Recently, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new bill extending the moratorium until June 30 of this year.

It's also important to note, this is an "eviction" moratorium and not a "rent" moratorium, it protects you from eviction if you have fallen behind in rent, but you still have to eventually pay that rent.

Also, prepare to prove your hardship. In order to qualify for the moratorium, you must provide in writing how the pandemic has impacted you financially.

This proof can include letters from an employer citing COVID-19 reduced work hours, termination, or other reductions. And don't assume you are automatically protected because there is a moratorium in place.

You can be still be evicted for other reasons, such as being a nuisance to neighbors or having unauthorized pets or roommates.