How long does $1 million last in retirement in Bakersfield?

11:44 AM, Jan 10, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -
 
Having $1,000,000 set aside for retirement sounds like a good plan, right? In many places that could be the case.
 
However, that million dollar retirement fund will get you a lot further in some cities than it will in others. A study done by Financial Technology Company looked at expenses for housing, food, healthcare, utilities and more to determine where $1M lasts the longest.
 
Below are the study’s findings for Bakersfield:
  • The study found that $1M lasts 26.32 years in retirement in Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield ranked number 1 out of 9 California cities included in the study

