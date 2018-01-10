How long does $1 million last in retirement in Bakersfield?

Having $1,000,000 set aside for retirement sounds like a good plan, right? In many places that could be the case.

However, that million dollar retirement fund will get you a lot further in some cities than it will in others. A study done by Financial Technology Company looked at expenses for housing, food, healthcare, utilities and more to determine where $1M lasts the longest.

Below are the study’s findings for Bakersfield:

The study found that $1M lasts 26.32 years in retirement in Bakersfield

Bakersfield ranked number 1 out of 9 California cities included in the study

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -