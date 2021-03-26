How to be an ally to the Asian-American community and fight anti-Asian racism

(KERO) — With more attention on hate crimes and incidents against the Asian-American community, community leaders are urging people to look for ways they can be an ally and help their communities of color.

A string of recent hate crimes against the Asian-American community have left the community in fear.

President Joe Biden condemned the violence Asian-Americans have endured since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, saying “it is wrong, it is un-American and it must stop.”

Asian-Americans have already been worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled hate speech and crimes, this latest shooting turned the community upside down.

Eight people were killed, six of which were Asian-American women. The Asian-American community is in a state of constant grief.

During these difficult times it's important to lend a helping hand and help the Asian-American community put an end to Anti-Asian racism.

Here in Bakersfield, the Bakersfield Chinese Women's Club has offered a host of resources to help people who want to become allies to this community but don't know how.

If you see something, report it. You can report those hate crimes here.

Allies can also call their legislators to ask what is being done for the Asian community as well as support local Asian-American owned small businesses.

Mental health in the Asian-American community can be a struggle right now.

There are a few resources available to the community. A crisis line at (800) 273-TALK, a crisis line in Asian languages at (877) 990-8585 and a crisis text line you can get a hold of by texting "CONNECT" to 741741.

Some organizations to support include:



In an effort to encourage people to support the Asian-American community, a fundraiser benefiting the scholarship program of the Bakersfield Chinese Women's Club will be held April 6, pick up time is between 3 and 7 p.m.

The fundraiser will be held at Panini Kabob Grill at 3111 Ming Ave., Suite 470. When you buy a $20 meal, those funds will help raise scholarship money for local high school seniors.

Call ahead to place your order, (661) 396-9010.

Asian-Americans need allies to continue speaking out against racism.