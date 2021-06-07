How to help pets deal with fireworks, Bakersfield SPCA year signs available

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — For all you pet owners the Bakersfield SPCA has a way to let your neighbors know your animals are afraid of fireworks.

The SPCA says yard signs are now available for a minimum of a $25 donation. Just head to the Bakersfield SPCA at 3000 Gibson Street. The signs say "fireworks scare us -- don't make a noise -- make a difference."

And as we near the Fourth of July you'll likely be seeing more fireworks light up the sky.

If your dog runs away at the sound of fireworks make sure it has proper ID. The American Kennel Club suggests leaving a fan or a TV on to help mask the sounds of the fireworks. And if your pet's anxiety is severe you should consider booking an appointment with the vet to discuss other options.