How to prevent fires when cooking your turkey on Thanksgiving Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Before we head out and shop local on Small Business Saturday, Americans will be feasting on turkey this Thursday. And many people choose a delicious and sometimes dangerous option for cooking that bird.

The Bakersfield Fire Department has hosted its annual turkey fryer demonstration for those of you who plan to dunk that holiday centerpiece is boiling oil. It's the most visual way to illustrate how risky this is and highlight the dangers associated with improper use and preparation when deep frying a turkey. For example, you never, ever put a frozen bird in hot oil.

The demonstration is held each year at the fire department's Olive Drive training facility.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are more than three times as many cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day than on any other typical day of the year. So remember, cook with caution.

When cooking any turkey in your home they suggest you check on it frequently. Stay in the home while the food is cooking. Also, keep children away from the stove and make sure your smoke alarms are working.

If you do happen to have a small grease fire on the stovetop smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. For an oven fire turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

And if you have any doubt about fighting a small fire just get out and call 9-1-1.