How to prevent heat-related illnesses: stay hydrated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the severe heat arriving comes concerns with people suffering heat strokes, heat exhaustion, and hyperthermia. This is why local officials are talking about the steps you can take to prevent a heat-related illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 618 people die from extreme heat each year in the U.S.

Family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente, Dr. Puja Vithalani says when it comes to heat-related illnesses, prevention is always key. She also says that some groups of people are more susceptible to these illnesses.

“Kids, babies, elderly, or those who have chronic medical conditions who are maybe on medications like diuretics for their blood pressure, those can make you go into heat stroke a lot faster.”

Dr. Vithalani says drinking Gatorade or anything with electrolytes is ideal when trying to rehydrate. She says because frequent water intake is important during times of extreme heat there is one general rule of thumb that can easily tell you whether or not you’ve had enough water for the day.

“Just kind of monitor your urine color so if the urine is very dark yellow that means it is more concentrated, that means you do need to drink more water," explained Dr. Vithalani. "But if it's clear or you know like a light yellow or clear then you know you're adequately hydrated.”