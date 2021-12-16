How to protect your home from Christmas tree fires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As many folks are celebrating the holidays with decorative lights one of the most common causes of household fires around this time of year is Christmas trees. 23ABC’s Breanna Polk spoke with the Bakersfield Fire Department about how much of an issue this is in our city.

Holiday shopping, decorating, and baking might be some of the things you’re doing around this time of the year, but taking extra time out for safety is something you should definitely add to your holiday “to do” list.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said while they didn’t have the exact number, every year fire departments respond to an average of 160 fires caused by Christmas trees that are not properly maintained.

Nationwide, Christmas tree fires within households cause an average of three deaths, 15 injuries, and $10 million in direct property damage every year. So this time of year, the fire department is on high alert.

“Thanksgiving being the highest spike call volume, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the second throughout the entire year,” said BFD Battalion Chief Brian Bowman.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly one in five Christmas tree fires are started by decorative lights.

But that isn’t the only cause. Various types of heat sources such as candles or electrical equipment can also be a fire hazard when these items are too close to the tree.

Tune in to 23ABC News at 6 for tips on keeping your family safe and information including the best places to put a natural tree to keep it from drying out.