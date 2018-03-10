Human remains found north of Sam Lynn Ballpark in Riverview Park

4:45 PM, Mar 9, 2018
37 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department discovered a fully decomposed body.

At about 5:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the area North of Sam Lynn Ball Park in Riverview Park.

A family at the park discovered the human remains and contacted the BPD.

Officers confirmed that the remains we human but have yet to determine if they are male or female.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top