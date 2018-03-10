Human remains found north of Sam Lynn Ballpark in Riverview Park

Fair
Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department discovered a fully decomposed body.
At about 5:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the area North of Sam Lynn Ball Park in Riverview Park.
A family at the park discovered the human remains and contacted the BPD.
Officers confirmed that the remains we human but have yet to determine if they are male or female.
