Hundreds affected by power outage in central Bakersfield

2:33 PM, Jan 12, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A power outage left hundreds without power in central Bakersfield, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. 

PG&E reported the outage at 2:17 p.m. that was originally affecting 636 people. The cause of the outage is unknown.

Power is estimated to be completely restored at 5:30 p.m.

The courthouse is without power and any arraignments have been cancelled. 

