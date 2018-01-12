Hundreds affected by power outage in central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A power outage left hundreds without power in central Bakersfield, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

PG&E reported the outage at 2:17 p.m. that was originally affecting 636 people. The cause of the outage is unknown.

Power is estimated to be completely restored at 5:30 p.m.

The courthouse is without power and any arraignments have been cancelled.