Hwy 178 closed for short time in both directions due to potential jumper

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Officers were able to talk a woman off a bridge on Mt. Vernon and Highway 178 on Wednesday afternoon, Bakersfield police said.
Highway 178 was closed in both directions for a short time, but the highway has been reopened.
No injuries were reported.
