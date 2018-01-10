Hwy 178 closed for short time in both directions due to potential jumper

1:22 PM, Jan 10, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Officers were able to talk a woman off a bridge on Mt. Vernon and Highway 178 on Wednesday afternoon, Bakersfield police said.

Highway 178 was closed in both directions for a short time, but the highway has been reopened.

No injuries were reported.

