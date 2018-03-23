Hwy. 223 from 58 to Tower Line Road due to mudslide

4:17 AM, Mar 23, 2018
Highway 223 from Highway 58 to Bena Road is closed due to mudslides on Friday morning. It's not known how long it will be shut down. 

Highway 223 is closed from Highway 58 to Tower Line Road due to a mudslide on Friday morning. 

According to the California Highway Patrol the road will be closed for an unknown duration. 

Caltrans officials tell 23ABC that there have been multiple mudslides reported along the 223. 

