Hwy 43 shoulder closures due to High-Speed Rail construction

7:03 AM, Jan 11, 2018
Rich Pedroncelli
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Drivers should expect shoulder closures on Highway 43 due to High-Speed Rail construction on Thursday.

The northbound shoulder on Highway 43 between Merced and Jack Avenues will be closed on January 11 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The work is part of the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between one mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line and Poplar Avenue in Kern County. 

RELATED: High-Speed rail plans could impact homeless center

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News