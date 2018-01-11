Hwy 43 shoulder closures due to High-Speed Rail construction

Drivers should expect shoulder closures on Highway 43 due to High-Speed Rail construction on Thursday.

The northbound shoulder on Highway 43 between Merced and Jack Avenues will be closed on January 11 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work is part of the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between one mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line and Poplar Avenue in Kern County.

