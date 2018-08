BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two people were arrested on Sunday after it was revealed that they were selling meth and marijuana from an ice cream truck in Long Beach, California, according to Long Beach Police Department's twitter.

Drug Investigations Section Detectives arrest two suspects for sales of Meth and Marijuana from an Ice Cream Truck on the 3200 Blk of E. Artesia Blvd. Firearm recovered. #LBPD #LBPDNorth pic.twitter.com/oP0oljWOhf — LBPD Detectives (@LBPDDetectives) August 27, 2018