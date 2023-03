BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An iconic Bakersfield diner is closing its doors for the last time.

The owner of Zingo's Cafe on Buck Owens Blvd, Lindy Humphrey, tells 23ABC News that their last day of operation is Sunday. Two employees also said they were told Thursday that their last day of work is Sunday.

Humphrey says she leases the property.

This a developing story and 23ABC will update as more information becomes available.