Identities of people who died in separate plane crashes in Kern County released

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The names of the people who were recently killed in two separate plane crashes in Kern County were released.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, 62-year-old Max Hanner of Bakersfield was killed in the plane crash on Nov. 3rd in Shafter. It took place just northwest of Minter field.

The National Transportation Safety Board was slated to release more information by Wednesday but that still hasn't happened.

31-year-old David Moynihan of San Diego died in the plane crash in Ridgecrest on Nov. 12th. That crash happened north of Garlock Road. Moynihan died at the scene.

Despite these two deadly crashes, a new report from the NTSB says U.S. aviation fatalities decreased last year. There were 332 deaths in 2020, compared to 414 the year before.