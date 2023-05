BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a teenager who was struck and killed while riding his bike.

According to the KCSO, 17-year-old Bradley Robinson was struck by a vehicle on Airport Drive, north of Norris Road, on April 20 at around 9 p.m. He was taken to Kern Medical where he died of his injuries on April 24.

No additional information as to the cause of the accident, or if the driver remained at the scene was provided.